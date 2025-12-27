Human remains found in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va – Partial human remains were found in Pittsylvania County on Friday morning, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a landowner on the 1200 block of Climax Road. The caller advised they had found what was believed to be human remains.

Deputies said they responded and recovered the partial remains, which have now been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.

The identity of the remains is currently unknown, and there is limited information regarding this incident at this time. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.