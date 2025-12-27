Town of Appomattox awarded grant to redevelop long-derelict Garment Factory site into affordable housing

APPOMATTOX, Va. – The Town of Appomattox announced earlier this month that it had been awarded a $400,000 grant from Virginia Housing to support the demolition and redevelopment of the former garment factory.

The garment factory, which is located at 1720 Confederate Boulevard, has been vacant and deteriorating for 20 years. The funding will allow the town, in partnership with Phillip Jamerson and Jamerson Real Estate, to move forward with plans to clear the site and construct 34 units of affordable housing.

Recommended Videos

“This project would not be possible without the direct partnership of Phillip Jamerson,” said Michael Campbell, Town Manager. “Phillip is not simply a contractor or developer on this effort. He is a full and equal partner with the Town. His firm will be responsible for demolition, construction of the affordable housing, and long-term management of the property. This is a true public-private partnership, and his leadership has been essential from the start.”

Jamerson has worked closely with the town throughout the planning and grant application process and will continue to play a central role as the project advances from demolition through construction and ongoing property management.

“The transformation of this site represents a turning point for our community,” Campbell added. “For two decades, this property has been a symbol of stagnation. Through this partnership, it will become a source of stability, opportunity, and attainable housing forAppomattoxresidents.”

“I would also like to thank Megan Lucas and theLynchburg Regional Business Alliance, as well as thelocal business owners who provided letters of support,” Campbell said. “Their advocacy reinforced the importance of this project to the region’s workforce and economic vitality.”

Town officials listed the following list of next steps:

The Town of Appomattox and Jamerson Real Estate will proceed with:

Grant compliance and coordination with Virginia Housing

Demolition planning and execution for the site at 1720 Confederate Boulevard

Development of approximately 34 affordable housing units

Long-term property management to ensure sustainability and affordability

Additional details and project milestones will be announced as the project progresses