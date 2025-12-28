Governor Youngkin announces Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards, including winners in our region

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the 10 winners of the Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards for 2025 earlier this month.

Officials say that the awards recognize outstanding agricultural operations across the Commonwealth for their leadership in soil and water conservation.

Recommended Videos

“Virginia’s farmers are environmental stewards whose innovation and hard work sustain both our economy and natural resources,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Award winners exemplify how agriculture and conservation go hand-in-hand. Their leadership ensures that Virginia’s lands and waters remain healthy for generations to come.”

Administered by the Virginia Department of Conservation in partnership with Virginia’s 47 soil and water conservation districts, the Clean Water Farm Awards honor exceptional farmers who demonstrate innovative best management practices that protect soil health and water quality in Virginia.

“Protecting water quality is one of the most important environmental challenges of our time, and Virginia’s farmers are meeting that challenge head-on,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Stefanie Taillon. “Through these awards, we recognize the dedication that makes our agricultural community such a powerful force for conservation.”

“Conservation and agriculture are deeply intertwined,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Our farmers understand that protecting soil and water resources is essential to the long-term success of Virginia agriculture. The Clean Water Farm Award recipients demonstrate how stewardship and profitability complement each other, securing both the productivity of our farms and the health of our environment.”

The 2025 recipients are as follows: