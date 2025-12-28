New River Community College to offer short-term welding classes in 2026

(Copyright 2025 by New River Community College - All rights reserved.)

New River Community College announced that registration is now open for two short-term welding training programs at New River Community College.

According to officials, both programs are non-credit, and each is a one-week, six-session program. Students may enroll in the welding classes together or individually. All classes will be taught by NRCC Associate Professor of Welding Josh Graham on NRCC’s campus in Dublin in the welding lab.

Students in the Gas Metal Arc Welding program will learn methods and introductory print reading for welding. GMAW processes are used by industry, maintenance repair and hobbyists.

Course schedules for the upcoming sessions are:

GMAW (MIG)- 6 sessions

January 12 – 17

Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

SMAW- 6 sessions

January 19 – 24

Monday – Friday, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

These courses are two of NRCC’s FastForward programs, programs that provide affordable, short-term training through the Office of Workforce Development. Virginia residents may qualify for special pricing.

To register for either course, visit www.nr.edu/fastforward, call (540) 674-3613, or email WFDtraining@nr.edu.