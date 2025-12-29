AEP used quiet summer to prepare for windy weather

All throughout Southwest Virginia, the winds have been gusting at a rapid pace.

This high amount of wind is dangerous as it could lead to power shortages and downed power lines.

In anticipation of this, AEP brought in some extra personnel ahead of time.

“We have 200 additional field crews and 50 additional assessment teams, so 300 total extra crews coming into the area to help with any outages that might occur where we’re bracing for strong winds coming through our entire Appalachian power footprint,” AEP Spokesperson Izzy Post Ruhland said.

AEP has been keeping an eye on what they call “high impact zones” - areas with higher elevation that see stronger wind gusts.

Now, with those extra crews and extra prep time, it’s allowed them to tackle those zones and other forest areas that can be problematic during storm season.

“Being able to really go through them with a fine-tooth comb and look at potential problem trees, current problem trees, trim back branches and take a look at things that are right along the edges of the right of way to prevent things like when these high winds come over,” Ruhland said.

However, preparation can only get you so far.

Earlier on Monday in Bedford County, a fire started due to falling trees hitting power lines.

While crews worked together to put out the blaze, the average person at home should never get close to a downed power line, no matter the situation.

“If there’s a tree that’s down in your area, first thing you want to do is you want to call us and let us know that if there’s trees in the power line. If the power lines have come down with the tree, we want you to stay away from them,” Ruhland said. “We say 30 feet, but truly as far back as possible. Assume the wire is live. Again, give us a call, let us what you’re seeing so that we can get crews out there as soon as it’s safely possible to do so.”

In case you do suffer a power outage, always keep around a flashlight and extra blankets, stay on top of your medications and keep your devices charged.