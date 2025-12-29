Lynchburg Police Department seeking public’s help in locating woman missing since October

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Monday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 63-year-old woman last seen in October.

According to LPD, Deirdre Angel Payne was last seen in Lynchburg on Oct. 27. Payne indicated to family members that she may have been traveling to Washington, D.C.; however, her current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Owen at 434-363-8861. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 798-5900 or using the P3 Tips mobile app.