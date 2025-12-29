Pittsylvania County traffic pursuit ends with suspect fatally shot, trooper injured

A traffic pursuit in Pittsylvania County ended in a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to Virginia State Police.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, a Virginia State trooper spotted a suspect wanted for evading officers earlier. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jacob Wesley Adkins of Hurt, was driving north on Route 29 in a Ford Fusion.

Adkins continued to flee from officers, leading the trooper to use the Precision Immobilization Technique to stop the vehicle on Deerview Road.

Once stopped, Adkins pulled out a rifle and fired at the trooper while inside the vehicle, according to Virginia State Police. The trooper returned fire, striking Adkins.

Adkins died at the scene. The trooper was taken to Centra Medical Center with help from Pittsylvania County sheriff’s deputies and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, will finish the investigation and send the findings to the Pittsylvania Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review.