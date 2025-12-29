Two killed in head-on collision in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A head-on collision in Halifax County claimed two lives Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on Cody Road. Authorities said 28-year-old Melvyn Malik Crutchfield, of Lynchburg, was driving a Nissan Pathfinder when he crossed the center line and struck a 1997 Mercury Marquis head-on. The Mercury was driven by 82-year-old Olin “Carson” Riddle Jr., of Nathalie.

Both drivers died at the scene, according to State troopers. Investigators said there is no indication that alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.