Virginia minimum wage rises to $12.77 an hour starting 2026

ROANOKE, Va. – As Virginia welcomes 2026, a significant change is coming to paychecks across the state. Starting Monday, the minimum wage will increase to $12.77 an hour — a 36-cent raise.

Starting January 1, Virginia workers will see more money in their paychecks.

Jacob Wadstrom, a bartender at Billy’s, said, “I do think any minimum wage increase in the state of Virginia is a good thing. I think that working folks deserve to be paid a living wage.”

The raise is linked to inflation and is designed to help workers keep up with the rising cost of living. For many, it’s a welcome boost.

Wadstrom added, “I know there was the whole thing earlier this year with no tax on tips being increased which I think would be great because a lot of bartenders do not always clock in for their shifts because they’re getting screwed on taxes.”

However, not everyone believes the increase goes far enough. Some workers see it as a start but hope for more in the future.

Skylar Sykes, a server at On The Rise Bakery, said, “It wasn’t really a big shocker. It’s nice to have a little more money but we do wish it was raised a little more for minimum wage people like us.”

Most jobs will receive the raise, but some seasonal positions are exempt from the new rule.

This law will take effect at midnight on New Year’s Day.