57-year-old Halifax County man dies in crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal Halifax County crash that resulted in the death of a 57-year-old man.

Authorities said the crash happened on Saturday, Dec. 27, on Oak Level Road. Fifty-seven-year-old Kendrick Nakeith Powell, of Halifax, was driving in a 1986 Chevrolet Camaro when he ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned.

Powell was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Virginia State Police reports that preliminary investigations indicate speed was a contributing factor.

The crash remains under investigation.