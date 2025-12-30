Drop off old Christmas trees at Claylor Lake State Park through Feb. 1 to support fish habitats

You can drop off your old Christmas tree now through Feb. 1 at the Claytor Lake State Park.

Before you toss your old Christmas tree to the curb, Claylor Lake State Park wants you to consider dropping it off at the park to help support the environment.

The park says the trees will be used to improve fish habitats in the lake. Just be sure the trees are real and free of decorations like lights, tinsel and ornaments.

If you donate your tree, you’ll receive free park admission on the day you drop it off.

You can drop off trees at the Marina parking lot from now through Feb. 1, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The park will be closed Jan. 9-10 for natural resource management. During that time, trees will be accepted at the entrance booth. If you drop off your tree during the closure, you’ll get a one-day parking pass to use later.

Click here to view the park’s Habitat Enhancement Project Map.