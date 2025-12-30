Firefighter crews extinguish brush fires in Bedford County Monday

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department announced Monday night that it had extinguished a brush fire that occurred alongside the 13000 block of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike.

The fire caused multiple delays and over 1,000 homes to be without power in Bedford County Monday evening. According to officials, the fire occurred at 2:14 p.m. and crews fought two spot fires involving approximately two acres.

Four homes were threatened by three different fires, but units were able to provide structural protection and prevent any damage. Officials said units operated for over four hours, extinguishing hot spots before returning to service.