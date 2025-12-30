Lynchburg Police seeking public’s assistance in locating missing 16-year-old

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Monday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to officials, Matthew Segreti, of Lynchburg, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Fleetwood Drive and Wyndale Drive.

At the last time he was seen, he was wearing a dark blue Carhartt hoodie, dark blue jeans and dark blue Hey Dude shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Matthew Segreti’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Campbell at 434-944-5644. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 798-5900 or using the P3 Tips mobile app.