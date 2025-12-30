Patchwork 250: Remembering VMI’s first female cadets who changed history in 1997

LEXINGTON, VA. – On August 19th, 1997, history marched into Lexington.

“Sometimes we are not even cognizant of how significant a moment in history can be until many decades past,” Executive Director of the VMI museum system, Col. Keith Gibson said.

For the first time in 158 years, women joined the ranks of the Virginia Military Institute.

It’s something Gibson says forever changed the institute’s story - and its future.

“Their presence have created a new standard for institute accomplishment for the cadet corps today,” Gibson said.

Those first cadets faced national attention and intense pressure. The first set of female cadets even buzzed their hair.

“They too become brother rats in the truest sense of the word - insisting not to be called sister rats, but to receive the experience that had been the benefit of so many that proceeded them,” Gibson said.

Beth Ann Hogan was the first woman to sign the matriculation book in 1997. Since then, more than 1000 woman have followed in her footsteps.

“We understood that the women that wished to arrive at VMI, wanted to be graduates of Virginia Military Institute - not some school that it changed because of their presence,” Gibson said.

Today, female cadets have no limits in terms of leadership - including regimental commander, the highest rank a cadet can earn.

Hannah Buttner is first class at VMI. She’s set to commission into the Air Force come graduation.

“It’s certainly humbling to know that we’re part of a group of women who are definitely continuing to pave a path, especially in terms of leadership here,” Buttner said.

Buttner says each year, female leaders step up in big ways, continuing a tradition of excellence.

“First class year, the corps runs the corps. It’s definitely being run by some very competent individuals, a lot of whom prove themselves every day, and those are females,” she said.