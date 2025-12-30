Virginia limits social media time for kids under 16 starting next year

Starting January 1, children under 16 in Virginia will face new limits on how much time they can spend on social media apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. The new law, signed earlier this year by Governor Glenn Youngkin, aims to help parents manage their kids’ screen time and promote healthier online habits.

Nancy Hans, executive director for Partnership for Community Wellness, expressed concern about the darker sides of social media. “All of those platforms that have been out there, they go to very dark places very quickly, and that’s our biggest concern,” she said.

Under the law, kids will be limited to one hour a day on social media apps. However, parents will retain the ability to adjust these limits, giving families the flexibility to find what works best for them.

Roanoke resident Ataijah Holland highlighted the importance of this step for young minds. “On the brain chemical side of things, it’s a good step toward the future with navigating our culture and being able to understand what life looks like outside of everyone’s highlight reel, everyone’s 30-second reel,” she said.

Experts believe the new restrictions could help reduce negative effects of social media on children, such as sleep problems and anxiety. While some kids may find the adjustment challenging, the goal is to encourage a balance between screen time and other activities.

Delegate Sam Rasoul of Virginia’s 38th District pointed to the role of social media companies in the issue. “What we know is that the social media companies are using predatory algorithms to make sure our children are more addicted to screens and social media apps. So having more tools in place for parents to have that type of support is critical,” he said.

Despite the law’s passage, questions remain about how it will be enforced, a topic that has yet to be clarified months after the law was signed.