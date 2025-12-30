VSP urge safe driving around New Year’s Eve

Virginia State Police are urging residents to plan ahead for safe New Year’s Eve celebrations as they aim to prevent impaired driving incidents during the holiday.

Last holiday season, Virginia State Police arrested approximately 160 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, highlighting a crime that law enforcement officials say is entirely preventable.

“You need to have a plan. You need to have a plan for a ride or for someone to drive your car that is sober,” said Trooper Jacob Fix of the Virginia State Police.

The National Safety Council estimates around 430 people could lose their lives on U.S. roadways during this New Year’s holiday period.

Fix, who has more than a decade of experience with the Virginia State Police, emphasized the lasting impact of impaired driving decisions. “If you get in a crash and you get injured or injure someone else or you were to kill someone else, the mental toll that comes with that poor decision is also something to consider,” he said.

While the nationwide legal blood alcohol content limit is 0.08, drivers can still face DUI charges with lower levels if they fail field sobriety tests. Law enforcement officials advise that defensive driving becomes especially crucial during the holiday period.

Local businesses are stepping up to help prevent drunk driving incidents. Lynchburg-based Bee Line Towing is offering free tows and rides within a 20-mile radius of the city for those needing a sober ride home.

“We’ve always thought one way we could eliminate a reason someone might be driving is to help them get their car from the place they’ve been drinking to their home,” said Leah Jones, Marketing Director at Bee Line Towing.

The towing company’s promotion, initiated a decade ago by Jones’ father, stems from firsthand experience with alcohol-related accidents. “We see truly some of the worst accidents that anybody could see and they’re usually either speed or alcohol,” Jones said. “And we do not want to be called out to come get you and your car on New Years Eve.”

The service will be in effect from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. You can reach Bee Line at (434) 239-5386.

Law enforcement officials recommend several alternatives for those planning to drink, including using public transit, ride-share services, or designating a sober friend as a driver.