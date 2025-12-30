Woman hospitalized, residents displaced following residential fire in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department announced Monday that a woman had been hospitalized and residents were displaced following a residential structure fire Monday night.

According to officials, first responders responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Pierce Street, with one resident still trapped inside. The first units to arrive found heavy smoke coming from the front of the building.

Recommended Videos

Officials said multiple residents who had escaped outside told firefighters that one disabled woman was still trapped inside. Crews entered the building and found the victim and immediately evacuated her from the building. She was taken to the hospital, and there is no further word on her condition at this time.

Authorities believe the fire started in or near the ground-floor crawl space at the back of the two-story wood-frame duplex and quickly worked its way through the rest of the building. Crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours as they worked to completely extinguish it. LFD restoration officers and the Red Cross are working with the displaced and the fire is under investigation.