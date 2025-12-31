Christmas trees find new life as fish habitats in Claytor Lake

Claytor Lake State Park is giving Christmas trees a second life as fish habitats, resuming their annual tree collection program after a year’s hiatus due to Hurricane Helene damage.

“We’ll take all these trees, we’ll sink them into the lake in select locations,” said Tanner Bradley, Assistant Manager of Claytor Lake State Park. “It supplies a good shelter for fish, the habitat, the breeding grounds, a good spot to hide from predators.”

The initiative, which began December 26, aims to restore fish habitats that were destroyed during last year’s hurricane. The park will continue accepting tree donations until February 1st.

Supporting Local Fish Population

The program serves a dual purpose: environmental conservation and supporting recreational fishing. “It’s great for the habitat. We get a lot of fishmen, a lot of anglers out here,” Bradley explained. “To keep those people coming back we try to do what we can to support the fish health.”

Recovery After Hurricane Impact

This marks the first tree collection since January 2024, as last year’s event was canceled following extensive damage to Claytor Lake from Hurricane Helene. “It will help replace some of that fish habitat that was lost last year,” Bradley said. “It’ll be a good opportunity for us to get back out there and start replenishing the habitat that was destroyed or removed from the lake.”

Community Event

While collections continue through February 1st, all trees will be submerged on the same day. “It’s not like it’s a staggered initiative,” Bradley noted. “There are going to be a ton of people out there on the lake that day, just helping to promote this event, the fish habitat. It’s a pretty big day.”

Additional Disposal Options

For residents unable to participate in Claytor Lake’s program, many local municipalities offer Christmas tree pickup as part of their regular holiday brush and trash collection services. Residents should check their city or county websites for specific collection details.