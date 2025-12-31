Lynchburg Peacemakers face headquarters closure, vow to keep community mission alive

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A community group that breathed new life into an old Lynchburg building is now facing a major challenge. The Peacemakers, known for transforming a long-abandoned space on 12th Street into a vibrant hub of support, will close their headquarters on Feb. 1 as the property owner sells the buildings.

Bishop Dwight Butler of Lynchburg expressed concern about the impact of the closure. “There’s going to be a void. And whenever there is a void that means more crime, more violence, all these things take place,” he said. “I don’t want that void to come back because we’re trying to stop the crime, stop the violence, and bring peace to the streets.”

The Peacemakers have been a beacon of hope in the neighborhood, helping more than 100 people find jobs and installing over 300 security cameras at no cost to residents. Shawn Hunter, president of the group, emphasized their mission to uplift the community. “I’m trying to change the generation of poverty, passing down generational ignorance. We try to uplift the community and make people think, ‘you don’t need a hand out, you need a hand up,’” Hunter said.

Despite the setback, the group’s leaders remain determined. They are actively searching for a new headquarters to continue their work. Doyle Smith, a beneficiary of the Peacemakers’ efforts, remains optimistic. “We just have to do a little at a time but as we keep trying and keep trying, I think we’ll come up still back on top,” he said.

The Peacemakers are closing their doors but not their hearts, thanking neighbors who have supported their mission. Their impact on the community is lasting, and as they look ahead to new beginnings, Lynchburg can expect their work to continue.

This story is a powerful reminder of community resilience. We will keep you updated on where the Peacemakers land next.