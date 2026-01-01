New River Valley Residents Kick Off 2026 with First Day Hikes at Claytor Lake

New River Valley residents started their new year by connecting with nature through the popular First Day Hikes program at Claytor Lake State Park, continuing a tradition that has grown from a local initiative to a nationwide movement.

“It’s really fun, this is a tradition for us. We love doing this, it’s one of our favorite things,” said Presley Davis, a regular participant in the annual event.

The First Day Hikes initiative, which began in 1992 and expanded nationwide in 2012, aims to strengthen people’s connection with nature while creating lasting memories. The program has particular significance at Claytor Lake State Park, where staff and volunteers work to make nature accessible to all visitors.

Jordan Daniels, Park Naturalist at Claytor Lake State Park, sees the event as more than just a New Year’s activity. “The New Year’s Resolution thing. Just kind of wanting to get outside and connect with the natural world a little bit more. And this is such a great event to be the impetus to that,” Daniels said.

Engaging Young Nature Enthusiasts

The park organized multiple activities throughout the day, including guided nature walks and a special workshop where children could personalize their own hiking sticks. This hands-on approach to nature education particularly resonated with young participants.

Judy McCord, a Virginia Master Naturalist, emphasized the importance of outdoor activities for youth. “Getting them out into nature, and away from the screen, is the best thing we can do,” she said. McCord shared a touching moment from the morning hike, where an enthusiastic young participant stayed close to learn about local birds.

Community Response and Impact

The event drew diverse participants from across the New River Valley. Some, like Siwei Cao and Vivian Ji, came seeking an alternative to indoor activities. “It’s too boring at home,” they admitted with a laugh, highlighting the simple appeal of outdoor adventures.

Mary-Kate Easter, Lead Naturalist at Claytor Lake State Park, underscored the park’s commitment to environmental education. “We love to teach people all about this stuff. We’re all about environmental education here. That’s kind of part of the job. So we love to get people out here and make sure they’re learning all this stuff. And just appreciating it in general,” Easter explained.

The turnout exceeded expectations, particularly for the craft activities. “This turnout is really, really happy. And this is just for the crafts it’s not even for the hikes itself,” Daniels noted, expressing enthusiasm for the day’s participation.

Looking Forward

The success of this year’s First Day Hikes event at Claytor Lake State Park demonstrates the growing interest in outdoor activities and environmental education in the New River Valley community. As yearly participants Kennedy Barker and Presley Davis enthusiastically recommended, “Y’all should definitely try this. It’s super fun!”

The park continues to welcome visitors throughout the year, offering various programs and activities that connect people with nature while fostering environmental awareness and appreciation.