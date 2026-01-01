Staff at the Least of These Ministry seeking donations

ROANOKE, Va. – Staff at The Least of These Ministry are looking to sustain their services for supporting unsheltered individuals in our area.

With cooler winter temperatures becoming more frequent, staff are looking for donations to fulfill laundry and shower services as well as securing pantry item needs. Roughly 100 people are utilizing these resources according to the staff. That includes the warming bus program operating seven days a week.

“We could all be in the very same situation that people experiencing homelessness are in. It’s just when medical costs, when bad decisions, when job loss could create a situation for us when we lose our housing or our ability to pay for wherever we’re staying.“

Sandoval says volunteers are also needed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

If you want to donate digitally, click here.

Checks can be mailed to: The Least of These Ministry at 602 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.