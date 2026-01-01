Tazewell police arrest 23-year-old in connection with fatal New Year’s Eve party altercation

TAZEWELL, Va. – The Tazewell Police Department announced Thursday that it had arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a fatal altercation that occurred at a New Year’s Eve party early Thursday morning.

According to officials, 23-year-old Coven Byrd of West Virginia has been charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and additional weapons charges after an altercation broke out at a New Year’s Eve party in the 100 block of Vinton Street.

Officials said the altercation killed one person and left another injured. Byrd is currently being held in the Southwest Regional Jail without bond. Officials said that the investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

10 News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.