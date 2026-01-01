Two arrested after shooting involving juvenile in Henry County

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had arrested two men after a shooting that involved a juvenile on Wednesday.

According to officials, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the C-Mart Bestway convenience store located in the 1700 block of Dillons Fork Road after a 14-year-old arrived with a single gunshot wound.

Recommended Videos

Initial investigation determined that the shooting did not occur at the convenience store. Investigators later determined the incident occurred approximately one and a half miles away at the 1700 block of The Great Road.

The juvenile victim was transported from the scene and airlifted to a trauma center for further medical treatment. HCSO says the current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Investigators with the HCSO have conducted multiple interviews, processed the scene, and collected evidence. As a result of the investigation, two individuals have been charged.

Zachary T. Chenault 22 years of age: NO BOND

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-51.2 – Aggravated Malicious Wounding

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-53.1 – Use Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-154 – Shoot into occupied vehicle

Michael L. Ferguson 20 years of age: $5,000.00 Unsecured Bond

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-56.1 – Reckless handling of firearm

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-282 – Brandishing Firearm

“This is a deeply concerning incident involving a juvenile, and our investigators are working diligently to hold those responsible accountable,” said Sheriff Wayne Davis. “We will not tolerate acts of violence in our community, and we are committed to pursuing justice while ensuring the safety of our citizens.”