Virginia lawmakers to reconsider eliminating grocery tax

Virginia families could soon save approximately $150 annually as lawmakers consider eliminating the state’s 1% grocery tax, though the move could cost the state $250 million in revenue.

Virginia is among ten states that currently tax food and personal hygiene items. The proposed elimination of this tax is gaining renewed attention as legislators prepare to reconvene.

“We’ve seen the increases in our groceries every time we go to the grocery store,” said Del. Joe McNamara (R-40th District). “I think it’s just a real nice gesture to make Virginia more affordable. It’s always been a pet peeve of mine. Groceries are something everybody needs, and we don’t need to be balancing our state budget off of people buying groceries.”

The tax revenue currently supports local governments, but McNamara believes the state can manage the transition without impacting essential services.

“I think we have the revenue that we can keep our localities whole. We can continue to fund our police and fire and our critical employees,” McNamara said.

Impact on Residents

Local residents express support for the potential tax elimination, particularly those on fixed incomes.

“For seniors, you know we’re on a fixed income, so it makes a difference,” said Jim Robinson, a Salem resident. “Anything to bring prices down is going to help us. That’s what everybody wants for sure.”

Salem resident Cristi Snow, who already employs various money-saving strategies, welcomes the possibility of additional savings. “I would love to save money,” Snow said. “I clip coupons and I try what I can where I can save, I save. I stock up on things when there’s a sale.”

Legislative Outlook

The proposal has failed in previous legislative sessions, but McNamara is working to build bipartisan support.

“I’m hoping my colleagues on both sides of the aisle will embrace this and show Virginians that we really are serious about making Virginia more affordable,” McNamara said.

The General Assembly will reconvene on January 14 to consider this and other bills.