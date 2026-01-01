Virginia State Police release annual crime analysis report

Virginia State Police announced last month that Virginia’s comprehensive report on local and statewide crime figures for 2024 is now available at VSP’s website.

According to officials, Crime in Virginia continues to provide precise rates and occurrences of crimes committed in towns, cities and counties across the Commonwealth.

According to VSP, violent crimes in 2024 went down 7 percent, and the number of victims involved in violent crimes went down 6.5 percent.

The following 2024 crime figures in Virginia are presented in the report:

· The number of reported homicides decreased from 520 to 421 (19.0%), continuing a decreasing trend since 2022. The murder/non-negligent manslaughter rate declined from 5.96% in 2023 to 4.78% in 2024 (per 100,000 population). Victims and offenders tended to be younger males; 39.9% of homicide victims were men between ages 18 and 34, and 53.0 percent of known offenders were men between ages 18 and 34. Nearly half (47.7%) of all homicides occurred at a residence/home.

· Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts decreased 15.4% compared to 2023. During 2024, 12,959 motor vehicles were reported stolen in 12,599 offenses. In 2024, 7,582 motor vehicles were recovered, a 16.8% decrease over the 9,113 vehicles recovered in 2023 (vehicles may have been stolen during previous years). Of all motor vehicles stolen, 34.5% were taken from the residence/home. The reported value of all motor vehicles stolen was $163,760,867.

· Drug arrests decreased 7.2% with the largest decrease in the 18 - 24 age group at 22.1%. However, drug arrests in the 65 and over age group increased by 41.7% over 2023. The number of reports of drugs seized decreased for most drug types. In 2024, reports of heroin seizures decreased 26.5% over 2023. Overall, heroin seizures have decreased 65.2% since 2019.

· Burglary decreased by 10.6% between 2023 and 2024. In 2023, there were 10,501 burglaries and attempted burglaries, whereas in 2024, there were 9,391. Other than a slight increase in 2022, burglaries have continued to trend downward over the last decade. Overall, burglary offenses dropped by 58.5% between 2014 and 2024.

· Fraud offenses decreased by 5.8% compared to 2023. Over three-quarters of victims were individuals (75.9%), and 16.4% were businesses. Just over a quarter (26.5%) of individual fraud victims were age 65 or older.

· Of the known weapons reported for violent crimes, firearms were used in 86.6% of homicides and 39.8% of robberies. Firearms were used in nearly than one-third (32.2%) of aggravated assault cases.

· There were 340 hate crime incidents involving 344 offenses, with 377 individual victims reported by contributing agencies in 2024. The remaining hate crimes include victims that are categorized as Businesses or Religious Organizations. Hate crime incidents increased by 25.5% compared to 2023.

· Most hate crimes (59.3%) were racially or ethnically motivated. However, the most significant increase in hate crimes between 2023 and 2024 involved bias against religion (100.0%), primarily due to an increase in crimes involving Anti-Jewish bias. Of all reported bias-motivated crimes, the majority (91.5%) were assault offenses (aggravated assault, simple assault) or destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Hate crimes involving vandalism offenses increased 63.3% from 2023 to 2024.

VSP said the report employs an incident-based reporting method for calculating offenses, thus allowing for greater accuracy. The 2024 statistics included reflected data collected from agenices through March 31, 2025, which are reflected in teh annual Crime in Virginia publication.

