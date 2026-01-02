Family welcomes first Lynchburg baby of the New Year

Georgia Faye Seamster was born just after midnight on Jan. 1 at 12:03 a.m., weighing 5 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring a little over 17 inches long.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Congrats to Destiny White and Colby Seamster, of Madison Heights, who welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg.

Georgia Faye Seamster was born just after midnight on Jan. 1 at 12:03 a.m., weighing 5 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring a little over 17 inches long. Her early arrival surprised her parents, as her original due date was Jan. 12.

Recommended Videos

White shared that at first, she didn’t want a Jan. 1 due date because it’s the anniversary of her younger brother Bryson’s passing nine years ago. But now, she says Georgia’s birth on that day feels like a special gift from him and has turned what was once a sad day into a meaningful and positive memory.

White’s labor was quick and caught her off guard. She didn’t even realize she was in labor until she felt pressure and rushed to the hospital. Little Georgia was born just four hours later. Seamster joked that he almost missed the big moment after stepping away briefly to grab a drink.

White says her daughter is already showing signs of being a “little firecracker.” Georgia has a full head of brown, curly hair and a sweet smile that’s winning hearts.

Georgia will join two older brothers, ages 5 and 2. White’s mother, Mimi, and a close friend will be helping out as the family adjusts to life with their newest little bundle.