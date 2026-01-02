Skip to main content
Partzilla Arenacross Series takes place at Salem Civic Center

Greg Moore, WSLS 10

SALEM, Va. – It’s non-stop action this weekend as the Salem Civic Center gets transformed into a high-octane battle zone for the Partzilla Arenacross Series!

Some of the best riders in the nation will be facing off on a dirt track loaded with massive jumps, sharp turns, and rhythm sections that’ll keep fans on the edge of their seats.

10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore spoke to some of the riders ahead of the event. Watch here:

If you’re interested in the event, you can find more information about it here.

