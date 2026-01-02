Roanoke businesses look optimistically toward new year

ROANOKE, Va. – As the calendar turns to 2026, people across the country will be reflecting on the past year and making resolutions to become better versions of themselves. Our local small businesses are also making those same reflections.

As we spoke to businesses in Downtown Roanoke, a few common themes came up. Some of those being, continuing to have good service, and trying out a few new things as the calendar turns to 2026.

The Hatch is aiming to continue providing their customers with good food, and to continue building their brand.

“We have a seasonal drink menu, so we’ll have a spring cocktail list coming out soon. There is a new restaurant that opened in Blacksburg, you should check it out and check us out there too.” Coly Scott, Bartender/Server at The Hatch

At Martin’s, they put a bow on their 2025 with a New Year’s celebration.

“We had a full capacity crowd with a great band and a great vibe in general. Seemed everybody was out celebrating and, yeah, we had no issues and we’re happy to get through it.” Jason Martin, owner of Martin's, Sidecar, and Jaybird's Tavern

Jason Martin, the owner of Martin’s, Sidecar, and Jaybird’s Tavern, says he is planning on a kitchen remodel for Sidecar.

“That’s going to open up some opportunities for us to do some more dishes, hopefully some bigger and larger format steaks and stuff like that. We’re expanding our grill space and saute space and hopefully we can start doing a little more. We already do quite a bit. Definitely some more and interesting seasonal cuisine that we tend to do over there.” Jason Martin, owner of Martin's, Sidecar, and Jaybird's Tavern

Martin’s is also working on running out a new street party concept for 2026 that would join their St. Patrick’s, Halloween, and Jerry Garcia Celebration street parties.