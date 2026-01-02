Salem attorney suspended for advising client to lie to court

The Virginia State Bar has suspended a Salem attorney accused of advising a client to lie to a judge.

According to documents obtained by 10 News, Samantha Danielle Jones hired Marc Ayers on Feb. 5, 2024, to represent her in a custody and visitation case. A hearing was scheduled for Monday, April 29, 2024, where the opposing party planned to file a motion to amend Jones’ visitation rights and show cause against her.

Recommended Videos

Jones had been served with a summons to appear in court. However, on April 26, Ayers advised her not to attend. During a meeting at his office, he instructed Jones to tell the court she was too sick to appear, aiming to postpone legal action, court documents state.

Later that day, after meeting in person, Jones called Ayers to express concerns about lying to the court. She recorded the call, during which Ayers said, “What I’ve laid out for you today is the surest bet to get what we want,” adding, “We need more time.”

Ayers also admitted during the call, “The plan is a little shady. They’re playing shady. We’ll play shady back. That’s how I can justify that.”

Court documents reveal that Jones repeatedly expressed discomfort with not appearing in court. Despite her reservations, Ayers insisted she “trust me and do what I say.”

Two days later, Jones and her husband met with Ayers again, informing him she no longer wished to be represented by him and planned to hire new counsel. On April 29, both Ayers and Jones appeared in court for the hearing, where Ayers requested to withdraw as her attorney.

In March 2025, Jones filed a complaint with the Virginia State Bar, citing Ayers’ advice to fabricate an illness to postpone the hearing because he was unprepared.

As a result, the Disciplinary Board suspended Ayers’ license to practice law in Virginia for 10 months.

To read the full court documents, click here or read the embed below: