The Many Health Benefits of ‘Dry January’

What's 'Dry January,' and why is it trending?

The new year has arrived and so has the start of Dry January -- a popular health trend where people give up alcohol for the entire month.

If you’ve never tried it before, here are some of the ways Dry January can improve your health.

“It helps lower your blood pressure. It can lower your cholesterol levels. You can also lose weight because you’re not drinking all those empty calories. It can also help boost your immune system as well,” said Jessica Benovic, NP, psychiatric nurse practitioner at Cleveland Clinic.

Benovic said alcohol is neurotoxic to the brain and linked to more than 200 diseases.

It also contributes to thousands of deaths every year.

She notes Dry January not only offers a lot of health benefits but also gives you the chance to reflect on your drinking habits.

Maybe you realize you’re drinking out of boredom after work or because all your friends do when you’re hanging out.

So, what are some signs a person may have a more serious issue?

“If you’re having cravings, strong desires or urges to drink, trying to cut back and you’re unsuccessful, having blackouts, having negative consequences – legal issues, DUI’s, intrapersonal relationship problems,” she said. “Some of the biggest things we see are a tolerance – meaning, you need more to get the same effect, or even physical withdrawal symptoms,” she said.

Benovic said people who are heavy drinkers should consult with their doctor before trying Dry January.

Suddenly stopping can put them at risk for withdrawal, which can be dangerous.