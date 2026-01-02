Skip to main content
Virginia Tech professor highlights AI use for travel suggestions

Juan Luis Nicolau. Photo by Andy Santos for Virginia Tech. (Copyright 2025 by Virginia Tech - All rights reserved.)

“Can artificial intelligence read your travel vibes?” A Virginia Tech professor’s research indicates that it does.

Business professor Juan Nicolau says generative AI can sense your energy and personalize experiences, from suggesting a hike when you’re energized, to a coffee shop when you’re tired.

The professor emphasized that AI can help before, during, and after your trip, making travel more mindful and personalized, like choosing local spots over chains.

Nicolau says AI travel changes could impact privacy depending on the information you share.

For more on this study, click here.

