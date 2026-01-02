Virginia Tech professor highlights AI use for travel suggestions

“Can artificial intelligence read your travel vibes?” A Virginia Tech professor’s research indicates that it does.

Business professor Juan Nicolau says generative AI can sense your energy and personalize experiences, from suggesting a hike when you’re energized, to a coffee shop when you’re tired.

The professor emphasized that AI can help before, during, and after your trip, making travel more mindful and personalized, like choosing local spots over chains.

Nicolau says AI travel changes could impact privacy depending on the information you share.

