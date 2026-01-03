Skip to main content
Night to Shine to be held in February for those with disabilities to celebrate prom

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

Jordan Parham, WSLS 10

Night to Shine (Copyright 2025 by Night to Shine - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Shopping for a prom dress is an experience that many people never forget. One local group is working to make sure individuals of all abilities get that opportunity.

Night to Shine is an annual event for people with disabilities to have a dance where they feel included. On Saturday, party guests got the opportunity to come to Bonsack Baptist Church to find their perfect dress or suit for the party - all at no cost.

“Night to Shine really is one of the most magical nights that I’ve ever been part of. To see their faces as they come down the red carpet. To see their faces when they see all the decorations. And to know that they’re just part of, you know, they don’t have to try to be anything they’re not.”

Patrice Smelser, Planning committee member

The dance will take place on Feb. 13 at Fellowship Community Church in Salem. Anyone 14 and older with a disability is invited to attend.

You can find more information, as well as the registration form for the event, here.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

