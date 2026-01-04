10 News Political Analyst breaks down capture of Venezuelan President Maduro

ROANOKE, Va. – On Saturday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured in an early-morning military raid. Maduro is currently in U.S. custody, but the future of Venezuela is uncertain.

Amid both celebrations and protests of the capture of Maduro and his wife, political experts are weighing in, including here in Southwest Virginia.

“It was an incredibly competent surgical operation, no US casualties, and, uh, it’s going to bring about an enormous change in Venezuela and throughout Latin America.” Ed Lynch, Political Science Professor Hollins University

Venezuela has the top oil reserves in the world, but despite abundant resources, the country is one of the poorest in the world, with over 80% of households considered to be in poverty conditions.

“Look, Venezuela should be one of the wealthiest countries in the world. It has enormous oil reserves, maybe the largest in the world. It’s got everything that it needs. And it’s one of the poorest countries in the world. Why horrible political leadership?” Ed Lynch, Political Science Professor Hollins University

Since 1999, Venezuela has only had two presidents: Maduro and Hugo Chávez. Professor Lynch says the country’s political roots from before the Chávez era could facilitate a change in government faster than other countries previously have.

“Venezuela had a functioning democracy up until the 1990s. That culture is there, that history is there. So the transition to a democratic regime should be considerably easier and considerably faster in Venezuela than it was in Iraq.” Ed Lynch, Political Science Professor Hollins University

Although the mission was successful, it only reaffirmed a trend established by both Republican and Democratic presidents, which has some members of Congress concerned.

“If we accept the constitutional oath that we’ve taken. We have to stand up against the President’s ability to secretly take us into war without consulting with congress.” U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

“Presidents of both parties have undertaken military action, sometimes informing Congress beforehand and sometimes not. President Bush senior invaded Panama to arrest a drug runner, very similar to the operation we just saw.” Ed Lynch, Political Science Professor Hollins University

What comes next for the Venezuelan government is uncertain.

Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodrigues has demanded the release of Maduro, and has also called the U.S. operation “barbaric.” We will keep you updated as this story develops.