Fire breaks out early morning on Franklin Road, impacts Roanoke Exchange, other nearby businesses
Applications open for 2026 National Civics Bee for Virginia middle schoolers

The American flag flies atop the Capitol Building, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) (Mariam Zuhaib, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Applications are now open for the 2026 National Civics Bee for Virginia middle schoolers!

The Civics Bee is a nonpartisan competition created and organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Those participating will submit a four-paragraph essay with ideas to improve their communities, and those with the top scores will be invited to a live quiz competition in their state.

The first-place winner of the Virginia State Finals will earn a trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the National Championship, which will take place in the fall of 2026. Finalists will compete for cash prizes, national recognition, and a $100,000 529 education savings plan contribution.

If you’re an educator who wants to help your students create and submit an essay, click here.

Students from 6th to 8th grade can apply here until Feb. 3.

For more information on the Civics Bee, click here.

