Former Bedford Fire Chief reappointed as Executive Director of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs by Spanberger

Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger announced Monday that she had appointed Brad Creasy as Executive Director of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs. Creasy began his career with the Bedford Volunteer Fire Department before becoming a career firefighter with the Roanoke Fire and EMS Department.

The Statement from the VDFP reads in part:

“I am honored to be reappointed as Executive Director of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs,” said Brad Creasy. “I’m grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to building on our progress, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring Virginia remains a leader in fire service training, safety, and preparedness.”

Since joining VDFP in May 2022, Creasy has led a transformation of the agency focused on innovation and streamlining agency procedures. He raised adjunct instructor pay to stay competitive in the market, initiated the agency’s move to computer-based testing, and remained focused on advocating for funding and key priorities in support of Virginia’s fire service.

Creasy is an accomplished public safety professional with more than three decades of fire and emergency services experience.

Creasy served in Roanoke City for 21 years and rose through the ranks to captain. Creasy was also the fire chief for the Town of Bedford for 15 years.

Creasy received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Liberty University. He is a Virginia Fire Officer Academy graduate and holds the Chief Fire Officer Designation (CFO) from the Center for Public Safety Excellence and is currently pursuing his Executive Fire Officer credential.

