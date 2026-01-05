Funding challenges force Roanoke Diversity Center staff layoffs as Virginia appoints new diversity leader

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Diversity Center recently had to lay off its staff, including Bernard Alvarez, who has been with the organization since its beginning. This difficult decision came as Virginia’s new governor prepares to appoint a new director of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Bernard Alvarez, former facilities director at the center, shared his feelings about the layoffs. “It is heartbreaking. I’ve been with the center since 2012. In one capacity or another, I do consider it my baby,” he said.

Alvarez explained that federal funding cuts forced the center to make tough choices, including letting go of staff. He has been deeply involved with the center from the start — first serving on the board, then as president, and most recently managing the facilities.

He is urging the community to continue donating, emphasizing the importance of the center’s work. “Hopefully there are some kind of loopholes that we can use. But I do believe it’s very important, especially the people who support our community, provide private donations and keep the center doors open,” Alvarez said.

Katie Lewis, president of the Roanoke Diversity Center, noted the challenges they face in accessing federal grants. “We’ve had a hard time accessing federal or federally funded grants due to the fact that our organization’s name includes the word ‘diversity,’ and what our mission stands for,” she explained. Despite these hurdles, Lewis said the center continues its fundraising efforts and still offers many programs to support the community.

Roanoke’s Mayor Joseph Cobb also weighed in, stressing the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion for the city. He clarified that the layoffs were due to funding issues, not policy changes. “Like many of our non-profit organizations, who work in the field of diversity, equity and inclusion, now is a really important time to support them—as a volunteer and with funding,” Cobb said.

The cuts at Roanoke’s Diversity Center came just days after the governor-elect announced the appointment of Virginia’s next chief diversity officer. Dr. Sesha Joi Moon will serve as the Commonwealth’s director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.