Roanoke Valley Master Naturalist Chapter removes thousands of pounds of invasive species throughout 2025

Left; Invasive species Specialist Lindsay Caplan w/ eager volunteers. Right: Volunteers work to remove towering Lonicera maackii shrubs. (Copyright 2026 by Virginia Natural Heritage Program - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia National Heritage Program recognized the hours of work that volunteers put in throughout 2025 to remove invasive species!

The VNHP said that throughout 2025, the Roanoke Valley Master Naturalist Chapter held monthly invasive species removal workdays at various local parks. Overall, 17 volunteers contributed over 65 volunteer hours throughout the year. The volunteers were led by DNH Invasive Species Specialist Lindsay Caplan.

On their most recent workday, volunteers removed 4,960 pounds of invasive species in only a few hours. They will continue working in 2026 as well.

