Six residents, seven dogs displaced following Roanoke County camper fire

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The Roanoke County Fire Department announced Monday that six people were displaced and seven pets were displaced following a camper fire in the Catawba area of the County Monday afternoon.

According to officials, first responders responded to a reported structure fire at 3:50 p.m. in the 6100 block of Newport Road. First units reported smoke and fire coming from a camper in the backyard upon arrival and marked it a working fire.

The fire was knocked down in 15 minutes, and six occupants of the home and seven dogs will be displaced and are receiving aid. One individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a dog was taken to a vet to receive treatment for minor injuries.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene investigating the cause and will provide a damage estimate, officials said.