Various roads to be impacted for Fillmore Street Utility Improvements Project in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Various streets are set to be impacted for the Fillmore Street Utility Improvements Project in Lynchburg, beginning Monday, Jan. 5.

The College Hill Neighborhood in Lynchburg will be receiving water, sewer, and stormwater improvements as a result of this project. All city waterlines will be replaced, sewer lines will be repaired and rehabilitated, new stormwater inlets will be installed, and all fire hydrants will be replaced in the area. The area will also be repaved when the work is complete.

The following areas will be impacted by the project:

Fillmore Street (from 12th Street to 5th Street)

Pierce Street (from 12th Street to Park Avenue)

Buchanan Street (from 12th Street to Park Avenue)

6th & 7th Street (from Fillmore to Pierce Street)

10th Street (from Floyd to Pierce Street)

11th Street (from Floyd to Buchanan Street)

Construction will begin at the intersection of 6th and Pierce Street. The City of Lynchburg listed the following regarding the production: