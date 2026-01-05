WATCH: Tuesday vote scheduled for Rails-with-trails project

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Museum of Transportation is announcing its full support for the Shenandoah Rail corridor project called Rails with Trails.

This project would preserve rail usage along the route known as the Norfolk Southern B-Line, running from Front Royal to Broadway. Currently, the Virginia Department of Transportation is looking at what would be the best use for the 50-mile-long unused rail corridor.

Tom Cox, executive vice president of the Virginia Museum of Transportation, said, “Since we are the Virginia Museum of Transportation, we are all about preserving rail heritage, and this section of rail is part of that rail heritage, particularly in the Shenandoah Valley. If, in fact, the rails were preserved along this section, it would give us an opportunity at some point in the future to run excursions there and for others to run excursions there.”

A vote is scheduled for Tuesday on whether to approve the project.