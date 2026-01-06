Anti-Jewish hate crimes surge 150%, new report finds

ROANOKE, Va. – New statistics from Virginia State Police reveal a dramatic surge in anti-Semitic hate crimes across the Commonwealth, with Jewish individuals being targeted in 84 out of 100 reported hate crimes in 2024 – a 150% increase from 2023.

“This is such a widespread phenomenon. We see those statistics everywhere and it’s certainly of great concern to Jews,” said Rabbi Howie Stein of Temple Emanuel.

Stein, who served as a rabbi in Pittsburgh during the 2018 Tree of Life shooting, understands firsthand the traumatizing effect anti-Semitism can have on a community. “It felt very personal. I knew many of the survivors and developed relationships with them,” he said.

Despite the emotional toll, Stein emphasizes the strength found in unity. “As a community, we stick together and we’re here to support members of the congregation, members of the wider community,” he said.

However, experts suggest the actual numbers could be even higher. “When we see an increase, it is significant because it’s only the tip of the iceberg so that we know that hate crimes are traditionally under-reported,” said Dr. Ashley Reichelmann, Virginia Tech associate professor of sociology.

Reichelmann notes that identifying the root causes of these crimes is complex. “There is no single cause of hate crime, but rather a better way to think about it is there’s interacting factors at different levels of society,” she explained.

Rabbi Stein points to misinformation surrounding controversial issues, such as the Israel-Palestine conflict, as a potential factor influencing anti-Semitic beliefs. “A lot of it is biased one way or another. And it can take some effort to really understand and to read those sources in a way that gives a complete understanding to what’s really going on,” he said.

The surge in Virginia comes amid growing concerns about anti-Semitism globally, including a recent attack in Australia.

Adam Katz, President of the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, emphasized the widespread nature of the problem: “Over the past year, we have seen antisemitism skyrocket, and no community is immune. These statistics are a glaring reminder of the work that lies ahead to eradicate antisemitism and all forms of hate. Now more than ever, we need to stand together, lead by example, and use our collective voice to stand up against hate whenever and wherever we see it.”