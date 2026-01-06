Bedford County RiverStreet broadband sign-up event set for Tuesday at the Glenwood Center

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Hey, Bedford County residents! If you live within RiverStreet Networks’ broadband coverage area, there will be a sign-up event Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Glenwood Center, 10211 Leesville Road, Lynch Station.

RiverStreet was one of three companies Bedford County partnered with to expand high-speed internet access after receiving $25 million in state grants several years ago.

At the event, you can meet the team, learn about fiber internet and how it can benefit your home or business, and sign up for service on the spot. Click here to make an appointment.

To see if service is available in your area, click here.