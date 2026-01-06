Campbell County supervisors vote on new data center regulations

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County supervisors are set to vote on new regulations that would tighten control over data center development, marking a significant shift in how the county approaches these large-scale tech facilities.

The proposed changes would require data center developers to obtain special-use permits before proceeding with construction, replacing the current system where facilities can be built “by right” in certain industrial zones without special approval.

This move toward increased oversight comes as data center development surges across Virginia, which hosts approximately one-third of the world’s data centers. The trend has sparked varying responses from local governments across Southwest Virginia.

The Planning Commission reviewed the proposed zoning update this week and recommended supervisors remove the ordinance and consider alternative ways to regulate data centers.

The Campbell County initiative contrasts sharply with neighboring Botetourt County’s approach, where a proposed Google data center project has generated controversy. Residents there have expressed concerns about limited transparency and the prioritization of economic benefits over community impact.

Several localities are grappling with similar decisions:

Botetourt County was the first in the region to consider a data center facility

Montgomery County will evaluate a proposal next week

Harrisonburg City, Appomattox, and Wythe County are also exploring data center development

The Campbell County Board of Supervisors’ meeting will include a public hearing on the ordinance before the final vote. If approved, the new regulations would add an extra layer of county review for future data center projects, allowing officials to evaluate land use and infrastructure requirements more thoroughly.

The board’s decision could influence how other localities in Southwest Virginia approach data center development, particularly regarding infrastructure demands such as water and electricity usage.

This story will be updated following the Board of Supervisors’ vote.