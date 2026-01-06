Skip to main content
Child hospitalized, dog euthanized after dog attack in Lynchburg, incident under investigation

Lynchburg police cars (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Tuesday that a juvenile was hospitalized after a dog attack in Lynchburg on Monday.

According to police, deputies responded to the report of a juvenile who had been attacked by a neighbor’s dog in the 700 block of Grady Street. During the investigation, it was discovered that the juvenile had sustained a severe dog bite injury to the arm.

The juvenile victim was transported to Carilion Children’s Hospital for treatment. At this time the victim has been listed in stable condition. The owner of the dog surrendered the animal to authorities and the dog was euthanized and will be tested for rabies in accordance with protocol.

The Lynchburg Police Department continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the attack is asked to contact Officer Ball at 434-455-6105 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app.

