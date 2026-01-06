Skip to main content
Man indicted on 62 counts of credit card theft in Danville

Danville Police Car (WSLS 10)

DANVILLE, Va. – A man was indicted on 62 counts of credit card theft by a Danville Grand Jury on Monday, Danville Police Department said.

DPD said 35-year-old Florin Doroiman was indicted following a Feb. 2025 incident that involved a credit card skimmer that was found inside the Walmart at 515 Mt. Cross Road in Danville. Investigators determined the skimmer was placed on a single card reader at a register in the store.

Thankfully, officers said there are no indications that any of the captured card information was used in any fraudulent transactions.

Investigators worked with other jurisdictions for this case, including local law enforcement agencies and the United States Secret Service.

We will continue to update you with more information on this case as it becomes available.

