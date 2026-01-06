Sovah Health in Danville welcomes its first baby of 2026

Sovah Health in Danville welcomed its first bundle of joy for 2026 on Jan. 1 at 2:49 a.m.

The hospital rang in the new year with the birth of an adorable baby girl. Da’Nasia was born to Shanita Fallen and Daniel Jiggets, weighing 5 pounds, 0 ounces, and measuring 18 inches.

“We are so thrilled to welcome our newest family member!” said Shanita. “The physicians, nurses and staff at Sovah were exceptional and took such great care of us. We are so thankful to them for making this experience so special.”

The center offers pregnancy services including prenatal care, childbirth and breastfeeding support, resources for postpartum depression, pelvic floor disorder treatment, breast care, and gynecologic surgery.

“We have a remarkable team of clinical and support staff who are dedicated to cultivating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for mothers and their babies,” said Delsie Webster, Director, Women’s and Children’s. “Helping our community’s families welcome their newest additions is one of our greatest privileges.”