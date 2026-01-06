The Gift Niche to close after 43 years in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Gift Niche, a Roanoke store located on the Roanoke City Market, announced they will be closing their doors after 43 years in the city.
The Gift Niche team said several factors impacted their decision to close their doors. The store will be officially closed on Feb. 1. You can read their full statement here:
“After forty-three wonderful years on the Roanoke City Market, The Gift Niche will be closing its doors. We are deeply grateful for the loyalty and support our customers have shown us over the decades. It has been truly our honor to provide you with unique and joyful gifts.
While the decision was not easy, several factors contributed to our choice to move forward in a new direction. Our hearts are heavy, but we remain thankful for the community that has supported us throughout this journey.
Although our store will be closed on February 1, we will continue to offer our “Party on Your Head” headbands at Artsy June and A New Leaf in Downtown Roanoke. We also will be selling them on Facebook and a new Party on Your Head website to be announced soon. In the coming days, we will be selling our inventory and store displays.
Thank you for being a cherished part of our story!"The Gift Niche