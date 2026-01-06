Top scams to look out for in 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – A new year can mean new opportunities for fraudsters to target you. These three are expected to top the list in 2026:

Impersonation scams

Investments scams

Job scams

The big difference as we move into a new year, however, is the technology that bad actors use when targeting you. That includes artificial intelligence.

“Now they can craft much better messages and more believable either by text or by email and they can also replicate the voice of people that we know or make a voice or videos that sound and look very convincing.” Pablo Molino, Chief Information Officer, Drexel University

Pablo Molina is the Chief Information Officer at Drexel University. He has a doctorate degree in the adoption of technology. He claims the scammers could try to hook you with AI, but there are red flags that can help a consumer spot any of these scams. One sign is a sense of urgency from the scammer.

“When anybody asks us to act very quickly to avoid having our bank account closed or our wages garnished or some other legal consequence, take a step back. Think about it.” Pablo Molino, Chief Information Officer, Drexel University

What continues to make these familiar scams so effective, is that they prey on the consumer’s psychological drivers.

“Things like trying to help others or trying not to get into trouble. And occasionally also our greed, our inclination to make money or save money. And occasionally, it could also be our need for romance.” Pablo Molino, Chief Information Officer, Drexel University

If you happen to fall for a scam in the new year, report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, or speak to your local law enforcement. You may even be able to get some of your money back.