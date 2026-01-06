Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
61º
Join Insider
Trending
Woman lands 30-pound blue catfish on James River in Virginia, sets IGFA women’s line class world record
The Gift Niche to close after 43 years in Downtown Roanoke
The Current

Local News

Virginia State Police report decrease in violent crime, continuing trend

Generic police lights (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay) (Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Virginia’s Annual Crime Analysis Report was revealed in December, and it showed a continuing downward trend for violent crime in the commonwealth.

Violent crime in Virginia includes the following:

Recommended Videos

  • murder
  • rape
  • robbery
  • aggrevated assault

In 2024, 16,853 violent offenses were recorded, compared to 18,116 in 2023, marking a 7% decrease in violent crime offenses.

VSP highlighted the following statistics in the report:

  • The number of reported homicides decreased from 520 to 421 (19.0%), continuing a decreasing trend since 2022. Victims and offenders tended to be younger males.
  • Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts decreased 15.4% compared to 2023.
  • Drug arrests decreased 7.2% with the largest decrease in the 18 - 24 age group at 22.1%. However, drug arrests in the 65 and over age group increased by 41.7% over 2023.
  • Reports of heroin seizures decreased 26.5% over 2023.
  • Burglary decreased by 10.6% between 2023 and 2024.
  • Fraud offenses decreased by 5.8% compared to 2023.
  • There were 340 hate crime incidents involving 344 offenses, with 377 individual victims reported by contributing agencies in 2024.  Hate crime incidents increased by 25.5% compared to 2023.
  • Most hate crimes (59.3%) were racially or ethnically motivated. However, the most significant increase in hate crimes between 2023 and 2024 involved bias against religion (100.0%), primarily due to an increase in crimes involving Anti-Jewish bias.

For more, and to see the Virginia Crime Statistics dashboard, click here.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos