Virginia State Police report decrease in violent crime, continuing trend

Virginia’s Annual Crime Analysis Report was revealed in December, and it showed a continuing downward trend for violent crime in the commonwealth.

Violent crime in Virginia includes the following:

Recommended Videos

murder

rape

robbery

aggrevated assault

In 2024, 16,853 violent offenses were recorded, compared to 18,116 in 2023, marking a 7% decrease in violent crime offenses.

VSP highlighted the following statistics in the report:

The number of reported homicides decreased from 520 to 421 (19.0%), continuing a decreasing trend since 2022. Victims and offenders tended to be younger males.

Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts decreased 15.4% compared to 2023.

Drug arrests decreased 7.2% with the largest decrease in the 18 - 24 age group at 22.1%. However, drug arrests in the 65 and over age group increased by 41.7% over 2023.

Reports of heroin seizures decreased 26.5% over 2023.

Burglary decreased by 10.6% between 2023 and 2024.

Fraud offenses decreased by 5.8% compared to 2023.

There were 340 hate crime incidents involving 344 offenses, with 377 individual victims reported by contributing agencies in 2024. Hate crime incidents increased by 25.5% compared to 2023.

Most hate crimes (59.3%) were racially or ethnically motivated. However, the most significant increase in hate crimes between 2023 and 2024 involved bias against religion (100.0%), primarily due to an increase in crimes involving Anti-Jewish bias.

For more, and to see the Virginia Crime Statistics dashboard, click here.