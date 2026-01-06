Skip to main content
Local News

WATCH: Championship Stampede Rodeo returns for 58th year to Salem

Jordan Parham , 10 News

Stampede Champs Rodeo returns to Salem this weekend

SALEM, Va. – Known as one of Southwest Virginia’s favorite family-friendly events, the Salem Championship Stampede Rodeo is almost back for its 58th year!

The Salem Civic Center is being transformed into a rodeo arena, with staff working all week laying down dirt to prepare the venue.

Kevin DeBusk, spokesperson for the Salem Championship Stampede Rodeo, said fans can expect the same non-stop excitement they have come to love.

The rodeo starts this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and runs daily through Sunday. Tickets range from $20 to $30.

You can find more information and links to purchase tickets, here.

